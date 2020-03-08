Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli PM vows to press forth even after election shortfall

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 04:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 04:48 IST
Israeli PM vows to press forth even after election shortfall

A defiant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he was “not going anywhere” even after he again fell short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies in his country's third election in less than a year. Convening what he called an “emergency conference,” Netanyahu accused his opponents of trying to “steal the elections” by aligning with Arab-led parties he said were hostile to the state.

The election results looked to extend the country's year-old political deadlock and weaken the longtime leader as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges later this month. The embattled Netanyahu had been looking for a decisive victory in Monday's vote, and initial exit polls had indicated his Likud party and smaller religious and nationalist allies had captured 60 seats, just one short of a majority required to form a new government.

Netanyahu triumphantly declared a “huge victory.” But a final count announced by the election commission determined that Netanyahu's jubilation was premature. Likud emerged as the largest individual party, with 36 seats, ahead of 33 seats for the rival Blue and White Party. But with his smaller allies, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc captured just 58 seats, well short of the 61-seat majority.

While Netanyahu's opponents control a majority of seats, they are deeply divided, with a hard-line nationalist party and the predominantly Arab Joint List among them. The Joint List captured 15 seats, making it the third-largest party in parliament — its best performance ever. Those divisions could make it difficult for Blue and White's leader, former military chief Benny Gantz, to establish an alternative coalition. If neither he nor Netanyahu can form a government, the country would head to an unprecedented fourth straight election.

But even if he can't build a government himself this time, Gantz's party looks to be promoting legislation in the new parliament that would bar anyone indicted of a crime being able to lead a government. The proposal, which would seemingly enjoy a parliamentary majority, has raised the ire of Netanyahu and his allies.

“A personal, retroactive law that goes against the most basic principles in democracy,” Netanyahu charged Saturday. “We won't let it happen. We will exert all our moral power to make sure it doesn't happen.” The long-serving Israeli leader is scheduled to go on trial March 17 on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

He is accused of accepting expensive gifts from wealthy friends and offering favors to powerful media moguls in exchange for positive press coverage. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and accused the media, police and prosecutors of conspiring to oust him.

Netanyahu is desperate to remain in office. Israeli law does not require the prime minister to resign if charged with a crime, and Netanyahu can use the powerful post to rally public support and lash out at what he says is an unfair legal system and hostile media. In comments shortly after Netanyahu's statements, Gantz refrained from detailing his plans but showed no sign of bending on campaign promises to replace Netanyahu.

“I will establish a stable government that would heal Israel from the hate and divisiveness," he said. “Netanyahu lost. Most of the people decided they don't want him to continue and that is what they will get.”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

Athletics-Barcelona marathon postponed due to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in Mumbai: Officials.

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in Mumbai Officials....

Tennis-Bouzkova upends Konta to reach Monterrey final

Ninth seeded Marie Bouzkova surprised Britains Johanna Konta, the number two seed, in straight sets to reach her first WTA final at the Monterrey Open on Saturday. The 21-year-old Czech, who prevailed 6-3 6-4, has not lost a set in four mat...

Golf-Hatton survives carnage for two-shot lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tyrrell Hatton survived brutal conditions to eke out a two-stroke lead over former champions Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman in the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.On a day when a proverbial U.S. Open bro...

FACTBOX-Women's rights: 25 years of progress? Or not?

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - World leaders promised 25 years ago to empower girls and women and work towards ending discrimination following a landmark gender equality meeting in Beijing.From getting more girls...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020