Women play key role in development of any state, country: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday conveyed his good wishes to women on the International Women's Day and acknowledged their contribution in the development of any state or country. Conveying his gratitude towards women, the Bihar Chief Minister said: "Women are an integral part of society and they are creating their identity on the basis of their potential. They play an important role in the development of any state or country."

"We can define development in true sense when women will be given a safe and better environment along with social and economic development," he added. International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. (ANI)

