Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women play key role in development of any state, country: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday conveyed his good wishes to women on the International Women's Day and acknowledged their contribution in the development of any state or country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 10:27 IST
Women play key role in development of any state, country: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday conveyed his good wishes to women on the International Women's Day and acknowledged their contribution in the development of any state or country. Conveying his gratitude towards women, the Bihar Chief Minister said: "Women are an integral part of society and they are creating their identity on the basis of their potential. They play an important role in the development of any state or country."

"We can define development in true sense when women will be given a safe and better environment along with social and economic development," he added. International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

'Even men now cheer me on': Kabul women sell burgers in solar-powered foodcarts

On a sunny weekend in Kabul, 30-year-old Maryam Mohammdi drives a solar-powered rickshaw around a city suburb, selling burgers to hungry customers as part of a business that is employing dozens of women in a traditionally male-dominated pro...

ICC launches campaign to promote women's game

The International Cricket Council ICC on Sunday launched 100 per cent cricket, a 12-month campaign dedicated towards the promotion of womens cricket. The campaign has been launched on International Womens Day ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup ...

Koskinen, Oilers withstand Blue Jackets' barrage

Mikko Koskinen faced 46 shots and allowed only a single goal in the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 home-ice win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Alex Chiasson, Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid and Riley Sheahan each scored once for the Oilers, w...

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

Italys prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the countrys population in a bid to limit contagions at the epicenter of Europes outbreak. Shortly after midnigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020