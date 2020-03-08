Kerala Legislator Vijayan Pillai dead

Kerala legislator N Vijayan Pillai died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday, official sources said. He was 65.

Pillai is survived by his wife and three children. He represented Chavara Assembly constituency in Kollam district.

His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer. Beginning his political career in 1979 as a Panchayat member, Pillai was elected as a member of the district Panchayat in 2000.

Pillai, who was a leader of a CMP faction led by senior leader Aravindakshan, won the 2016 assembly election from Chavara as an LDF candidate. He became a member of the CPI(M) after the CMP Aravindakshan group merged with the CPI(M).

The cremation will be held at Chavara on Monday morning. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala condoled the MLA's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.