Let's reaffirm pledge to ensure safety of women: WB guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that any initiative to empower women will result in the welfare of humanity. Extending greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day, Dhankhar said "let's reaffirm the pledge to ensure safety and respect for women".

"Any investment for empowerment of women is investment for welfare of humanity and would enhance societal values," the governor said. The International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality..

