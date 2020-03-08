Turkey to discuss migrant issues with EU on Monday

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he will meet with European Union officials to discuss migrant issues on Monday.

Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Turkey did not receive the support it expected from the international community when it comes to refugees but he was hoping to get a different result after Monday's talks.

