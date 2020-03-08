Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal govt is committed to women empowerment, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Assuring that her government is committed to empowering women, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday said that women are the pillars of our society and are our pride.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:25 IST
West Bengal govt is committed to women empowerment, says CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Assuring that her government is committed to empowering women, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday said that women are the pillars of our society and are our pride. "Women are the pillars of our society. They are our pride. On IWD2020 let me congratulate all my mothers and sisters around the world. From Kanyashree to Rupashree, our government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women," Banerjee tweeted.

Recognising the women as the head of the family on the International Women's Day, 2020, the Chief Minister said that her government has issued Swasthya Sathi health insurance cards in the name of women. Moreover, the West Bengal government is in support of financially empowering women through self-help groups.

"Our government in Bangla is financially empowering rural women through self-help groups. The Swasthya Sathi health insurance cards are also issued in the name of women, recognising them as the head of the family IWD2020." she tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

If there is will then anything can be achieved, shares Veena Devi on PM's twitter handle

If there is a will then everything can be achieved, said Veena Devi, a farmer from Bihars Munger who shared her journey and knowledge on Prime Minister Narendra Modis social media account on Sunday. Introducing herself on twitter, Veena sai...

CBI registers FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL, DoIT Urban Ventures

The CBI has registered an FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL and DoIT Urban Ventures for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption, officials said on Sunday. Kapoor, 62, is in the custody of the Enforcement Direct...

Americans at risk from coronavirus may need to avoid crowds, health official warns

Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may need to stop attending big gatherings as the coronavirus spreads through U.S. communities, a top health official said on Sunday, adding that the possibility of large-scale quarantines cann...

Travel chaos erupts as Italy quarantines north to halt virus

Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early Sunday for its northern regions, igniting travel chaos as it restricted the movements of a quarter of its people in a bid to halt the new coronavirus relentless march across Europe. Shortly after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020