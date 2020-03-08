West Bengal govt is committed to women empowerment, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Assuring that her government is committed to empowering women, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday said that women are the pillars of our society and are our pride. "Women are the pillars of our society. They are our pride. On IWD2020 let me congratulate all my mothers and sisters around the world. From Kanyashree to Rupashree, our government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women," Banerjee tweeted.

Recognising the women as the head of the family on the International Women's Day, 2020, the Chief Minister said that her government has issued Swasthya Sathi health insurance cards in the name of women. Moreover, the West Bengal government is in support of financially empowering women through self-help groups.

"Our government in Bangla is financially empowering rural women through self-help groups. The Swasthya Sathi health insurance cards are also issued in the name of women, recognising them as the head of the family IWD2020." she tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.