BJP-JJP govt has failed to protect the interest of farmers: Hooda

  PTI
  • |
  Kaithal
  • |
  Updated: 08-03-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  Created: 08-03-2020 20:03 IST
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that the JJP-BJP government has "failed" farmers and asked it to give full compensation and waive debt of those whose crops were damaged by the recent rainfall and hailstorm. Addressing a parivartan rally in Karoda village, Hooda launched an all-out attack on the state government and said farmers were on the verge of bankruptcy under the coalition's rule.

"The government has failed to protect their interests," he said. The leader of opposition in the assembly said a "scam in paddy purchase", in which the Congress has demanded a CBI probe, and apathy of the government have pushed farmers towards financial ruin.

"Our demand is that the government should not only give full compensation to farmers for the crop loss but also their debt should also be waived. Crops have been hit due to excessive rains and hailstorm on several occasions during the past five years, but the BJP government did not compensate them despite they having crop insurance. This is because rules of the insurance schemes benefit companies and not farmers," Hooda claimed. He said the compensation for crop loss should be paid according to the estimated yield value, not the acreage of crops destroyed as standing crops have been lost due to bad weather.

Hooda also attacked the government for the "poor condition" of roads after the rains and said internal roads all over the state are filled with potholes and the government has not even bothered to repair them.  He said all major roads now have tolls and people have to pay for commuting to their own village and city. "Haryana is caught between tolls and potholes and even the shortest commutes are taking extremely long time," he said.  He dubbed the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party government a "disaster" and claimed no section of the state is satisfied with its governance.  "This government is pushing the state back instead of taking it forward. During the Congress government, Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, in rewarding sportspersons and providing employment to our youth. Under BJP rule, the state has become number one in crime, drugs, unemployment, riots and pollution. "This government has stopped the welfare schemes initiated during our government which were benefiting farmers, workers and the poor. BJP has shut down the scheme to provide 100-square-yard plots to the poor," Hooda said.

"Welfare of the people of Haryana is not even on the agenda of BJP-JJP leaders as they are only focused on enjoying their stint in power. Instead of working, this government is busy in publicity for schemes that exist only on paper. It has been more than four months since they formed the government, but the ruling coalition has not even released its Common Minimum Programme," he said..

