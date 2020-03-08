Left Menu
Telangana budget is in accordance with promises made with public duing elections, says KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the Budget presented for the financial year 2020-2021 for Telangana was made in line with the promises made by his party during the elections.

  ANI
  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  Updated: 08-03-2020 23:55 IST
  Created: 08-03-2020 23:55 IST
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presenting the budget in state Legislative Assembly as CM K Chandrashekar Rao looks on, on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the Budget presented for the financial year 2020-2021 for Telangana was made in line with the promises made by his party during the elections. "Budget was made in accordance with the promises made during the elections, measures are taken by the government for the village and urban progress and development, the objective of including poorer in the welfare schemes," said Rao after the budget was presented.

"Measures taken by the government for the village and urban progress and development, the objective of including poorer in the welfare schemes," he added. The chief minister lauded the state Finance Minister T Harish Rao for presenting a 'balanced' budget in state Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister said the Budget is realistic one striking a balance between the income, expenditure and needs of the people. The chief minister said despite the fact that the country is going through an economic slowdown, decrease in the state revenues, reduction in the funds from the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

