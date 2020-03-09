Rajasthan BJP holds talks to pick candidate for Rajya Sabha seat

The Rajasthan unit of the BJP held discussions on Monday to pick a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in the state. The name will be announced after consultation with the party's central leadership, state unit president Satish Poonia said.

"Discussion over the names of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections were held today at a meeting of the election committee. The name will be forwarded to the party's central leadership," he said. BJP national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna and other members were present.

The biennial Rajya Sabha election will be held on three seats in the state and the opposition BJP will field one candidate. Three Rajya Sabha members from Rajasthan, Ram Narain Dudi, Vijay Goel and Narayan Lal Panchariya, are going to complete their terms next month.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is March 13, scrutiny will be held on March 16 and nominations can be withdrawn by March 18. If necessitated, polling will take place on March 26 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Rajasthan has 10 Rajya Sabha seats and nine of them, including the three going to polls, are currently held by the BJP. The Congress' only Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan is Manmohan Singh. The party has a total of 107 MLAs in the 200-seat Assembly. It will field two candidates..

