Kirodi Lal Meena leads farmers' agitation in Jaipur

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday led an agitation of farmers here demanding adequate compensation for crop loss due to recent hailstorm in Rajasthan. Meena, who led hundreds of farmers from Kotkhavda area of Chaksu tehsil of Jaipur district, said they have suffered huge losses and the government should give them proper compensation.

The protest march by the farmers to Jaipur city was stopped by police at Durgapura on Tonk road where they staged a dharna. "Farmers have suffered huge losses due to hailstorm and the government should give them proper compensation," BJP leader Meena said.

The recent hailstorm has damaged crops in 18 districts of the state and the government has ordered special 'girdawari' (survey) for the assessment of losses. After the report, the compensation will be given.

BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna said the government should give full compensation for the losses. "Farmers have faced huge losses and the government should compensate them. Hundred per cent compensation against the losses should be given to them," Khanna told reporters..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.