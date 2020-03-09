Left Menu
Montana Gov Steve Bullock announces run for U.S. Senate

  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:57 IST
Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana announced his bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday, breathing life into Democratic hopes to retake the upper chamber come November. Bullock, 53, failed to gain any traction in his bid for the Democratic nomination for president last year and spent the last few months beating back calls for him to run against incumbent U.S. Senator Steve Daines. He heeded to those calls on Monday, posting his intention on Twitter. "I've always fought for the people of Montana. Together, we expanded healthcare, protected public lands, banned dark money in politics & more. Now I'm taking that fight to the US Senate," Bullock said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)

