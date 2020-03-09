Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:16 IST
Trump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed a fight for oil market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as unspecified "Fake News," for a precipitous drop in U.S. stock prices on Monday, amid sliding demand for crude due to the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Trump also said the associated plunge in oil prices would benefit Americans: "Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump to meet with economic advisers amid coronavirus fallout

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other economic officials later on Monday to weigh possible actions to stem the fallout over the coronavirus, an administration official told Reuters.The T...

Jury deadlocks on main counts against ex-CIA coder accused of leaking classified data

A New York jury on Monday found a former CIA employee accused of giving classified data to WikiLeaks guilty of making false statements to investigators and contempt of court, but failed to reach a verdict on the central accusations in the c...

EU leaders to hold crisis teleconference to tackle coronavirus

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks soon to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus, officials said on Monday, as the blocs executive considers relaxing state subsidy rules to allow extra public spending. The announcement o...

IAF's C-17 Globemaster departs for Iran from Hindon Air Force Station

Indian Air Forces IAF C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft departed for Iran on Monday from Hindon Air Force Station here to bring back Indian nationals stranded in the coronavirus-hit middle-eastern country. The plane will land in Tehran at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020