Trump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
U.S. President Donald Trump blamed a fight for oil market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as unspecified "Fake News," for a precipitous drop in U.S. stock prices on Monday, amid sliding demand for crude due to the coronavirus.
In a series of tweets, Trump also said the associated plunge in oil prices would benefit Americans: "Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Saudi Arabia
- Russia