Trump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed a fight for oil market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as unspecified "Fake News," for a precipitous drop in U.S. stock prices on Monday, amid sliding demand for crude due to the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Trump also said the associated plunge in oil prices would benefit Americans: "Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!"

