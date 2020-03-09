Will move court if govt funds used for Thackeray, Munde

Maharashtra AIMIM chief Imtiyaz Jaleel on Monday said that his party would approach court if the state government spends taxpayers' money on constructing the memorials of Bal Thackeray and Gopinath Munde in Aurangabad. Addressing reporters, Jaleel said the money for the memorials of the late Shiv Sena founder and the late BJP stalwart be raised from those leaders who have "prospered in their names".

He alleged that an amount of Rs 100 crore is being spend on the construction of the memorials in Aurangabad. "This money should be utilised for the welfare of children of farmers who had committed suicide or for repairing Zilla Parishad schools," he said.

"If these memorials are constructed from the state government's funds, we will move court," Jaleel said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

