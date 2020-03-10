Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Biden, not Sanders, gains in popularity after Warren drops out -Reuters/Ipsos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 03:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 03:47 IST
POLL-Biden, not Sanders, gains in popularity after Warren drops out -Reuters/Ipsos

Elizabeth Warren's departure from the Democratic presidential race appears to have benefited front-runner Joe Biden more than Bernie Sanders, her liberal ally on many issues, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll released on Monday.

The poll conducted from Friday to Monday showed that 47% of registered Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden if their state's nominating contests were held today, up 7 points from a similar poll that ran just before Warren suspended her campaign last Thursday. Thirty percent said they would vote for Sanders, a senator from Vermont, unchanged from the previous poll.

The results suggested that Warren's supporters, rather than gravitating toward Sanders, have fallen in line with Biden, who shifted the dynamics of the race with a commanding victory in the South Carolina primary, followed by wins in most of the Super Tuesday nominating contests last week. Six more states, including Michigan and Washington, hold nominating contests on Tuesday.

Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, has not endorsed a candidate. More moderate former rivals, including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Kamala Harris, have rallied behind Biden, the former vice president. The poll also found that about six in 10 Sanders supporters said they would vote for Biden if he ended up winning the party's nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Three in 10 said they either would not vote, vote for a third-party candidate or did not yet know what they would do.

One in 10 Sanders supporters would vote for Trump if Biden is nominated. That is similar to the proportion of Sanders supporters who political scientists believe voted for Trump in 2016, although academics disagree over how much of an impact that had on Trump's upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,114 American adults, including 541 who identified as registered Democrats or independents. It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 5 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Hyogo prefecture reports 2 new coronavirus cases -Kyodo

Japans Hyogo prefecture reported two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Kyodo said, adding to public broadcaster NHKs nationwide tally of 1,190 a day earlier.The new cases were a female nurse in her 40s whose co-worker at a hospital had been...

Top UN official lauds Indian peacekeepers for deterring violence in South Sudan

A top UN official on Monday lauded Indian peacekeepers for their service and contribution in deterring violence and assisting in humanitarian activities in South Sudan. India is among the largest troop contributors to UN peacekeeping missio...

Myanmar army sues Reuters for criminal defamation

Myanmar police said the army had filed a lawsuit against Reuters news agency and a local lawmaker for criminal defamation, weeks after the military objected to a news story published about the death of two Rohingya Muslim women as a result ...

Delhi Metro services from 2:30pm on Holi

Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on Tuesday on account of HoliOn Holi 10th March 2020, metro services will not be available till 230 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro. Additionally, metro feeder bus service will not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020