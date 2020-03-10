Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scindia resigns from Cong; Sonia expels him for 'anti-party activities'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 13:10 IST
Scindia resigns from Cong; Sonia expels him for 'anti-party activities'

Soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, disgruntled Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, saying it was now time for him to move on. Gandhi, however, immediately expelled him from the Congress for "anti-party activities", as the crisis looming over the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh deepened.

"The Congress president has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," according to a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Noting that the events of the day had been drawing themselves out for a year, Scindia wrote to Gandhi saying it was now best for him to look at a fresh start.

"Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years. It is now time for me to move on. I am rendering my resignation from primary membership of the Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," Scindia wrote in his letter dated March 9. However, the Congress claimed that the resignation letter was received physically outside Sonia Gandhi's residence at 12.20 pm on Tuesday.

In the resignation letter posted on Twitter, Scindia said, "While my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and my country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party." "To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start." The former Guna MP also thanked Gandhi and his other former Congress colleagues for "providing him with a platform to have served the nation". Meanwhile in Bhopal, 14 Congress MLAs who are loyal to Scindia have sent their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, Raj Bhavan sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban wait for Afghan president to order release of fighters in prisoner swap

The Taliban sent vehicles for fighters set to be released by the Afghan government in a prisoner swap expected to be announced on Tuesday, and were ready to honor their side of the deal by handing over 1,000 captured government troops, mili...

German tourist tests positive for virus in northern Cyprus

A 65-year-old German tourist has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the first known case in northern Cyprus, authorities said on Tuesday. The Mediterranean island is divided between areas under the de...

MP: 19 MLAs of Congress resign

As many as 19 MLAs of the rulingCongress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyalto expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday senttheir resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sourcessaidWe have received resig...

MP: 19 MLAs of Congress resign

As many as 19 MLAs of the rulingCongress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyalto expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday senttheir resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sourcessaidWe have received resig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020