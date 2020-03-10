Kamal Nath writes to Governor asking for immediate removal of 6 ministers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon asking him to immediately remove six ministers from his cabinet. Kamal Nath recommended the immediate removal of Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Choudhary, all of whom have deserted the Congress and left the state government in grave crisis.

This came after 19 Congress MLAs, including the six ministers who are in Bengaluru, have tendered their resignation from the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. Of late, the rift between Scindia and Kamal Nath came out in the open with the former criticising the Chief Minister on multiple occasions. (ANI)

