Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath writes to Governor asking for immediate removal of 6 ministers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon asking him to immediately remove six ministers from his cabinet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:23 IST
Kamal Nath writes to Governor asking for immediate removal of 6 ministers
Kamal Nath [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon asking him to immediately remove six ministers from his cabinet. Kamal Nath recommended the immediate removal of Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Choudhary, all of whom have deserted the Congress and left the state government in grave crisis.

This came after 19 Congress MLAs, including the six ministers who are in Bengaluru, have tendered their resignation from the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. Of late, the rift between Scindia and Kamal Nath came out in the open with the former criticising the Chief Minister on multiple occasions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Dalit youth shot at in UP's Banda

A Dalit youth sustained injuries after he was shot at Taraya village in the Baberu police station here on Tuesday, an official saidCircle Officer Baberu Rajiv Pratap Singh said, Dalit youth Pitu Shrivas 26 on Tuesday had gone to answer natu...

Soccer-PSG cut media access for Dortmund game to minimum over coronavirus

Media access for Paris St Germains Champions League last-16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday has been cut to the bare minimum over coronavirus concerns, the French club said. The game at the Parc des Princes stadium will be...

Kremlin says Trump cannot visit Russia for Victory Day in May

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Unions victo...

FOCUS-Uber's challenge to balance driver safety with customer privacy

Margaret Bordelon can still feel the hands of the drunk man who tried to pull her in for a kiss at the end of his Uber ride last September in Lafayette, Louisiana.An Uber driver for only a few months, Bordelon, 45, finally convinced the cus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020