We have required number of MLAs, no threat to Kamal Nath govt: Kantilal Bhuria

Following a meeting with the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, here on Tuesday, Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria said that the state government is strong and will continue to run as they have the required number of MLAs for a majority. "The state government is strong and it will continue in office. The government is not going to fall because someone is saying so. We have the required number of MLAs," he told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others also met Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence. The meeting came even as senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on." The resignation comes a day after Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.

In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet. Several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

