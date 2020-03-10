Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish parliament rejects request to investigate King Juan Carlos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:11 IST
Spanish parliament rejects request to investigate King Juan Carlos
Image Credit: Twitter(@publico_es)

The Spanish parliament on Tuesday rejected for the second time in two years a request by several parties to open an investigation into the business activities of former King Juan Carlos. Unidas Podemos, which is part of the government coalition together with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's PSOE, had together with other smaller left-wing parties called for an inquiry into reports by Switzerland's La Tribune de Geneve.

La Tribune wrote last week that Juan Carlos, who was king at the time, received $100 million dollars from Saudi Arabia's king 12 years ago, and later gave $65 million to Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a businesswoman whose close relation with Juna Carlos led to his abdication in 2014. According to La Tribune de Geneve, which cited unnamed sources, a Swiss prosecutor's office is investigating the origin of the bank transfer to zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, which it said came via a foundation in Panama.

The king's office, the Geneva prosecutor's office and representatives for zu Sayn Wittgenstein declined to comment on the matter. According to a statement sent to EFE news agency by zu Sayn Wittgenstein's lawyer Robin Rathmell, she "received an unsolicited gift" from Juan Carlos for her and her son.

"The donation was clearly documented as a gift, and professional services firms and banks performed the necessary compliance and due diligence on the funds," the lawyer was quoted as saying. The Socialists opposed the investigation on the grounds that the Spanish Constitution gives the king blanket immunity, describing him as "inviolable."

"I am surprised that there are political parties that are again asking for a committee of inquiry when they know that there is no constitutional room for it", said Adriana Lastra, the Socialists' spokeswoman in parliament. Parliament's governing body rejected the proposal for an investigation with the votes against from PSOE, and parties on the right - People's Party and Vox - after the lawyers of the House advised against its legality.

The parties who asked for the inquiry are allies of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, instrumental for him to stay in power and pass laws. "These are the differences that we are clear about between the two parties. They are spoken and agreed discrepancies, so they are not going to mean a break from the government," a Podemos spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

If corruption is art, artist has to be Congress party: Sambit Patra

If corruption is an art, then the artist has to be the Congress party, said BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday while hitting out at Priyanka Gandhi for selling a painting to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. A truth through media has come to pu...

Subdued Holi celebrations in Pink City amid corona scare

The coronavirus scare visibly stemmed Holi celebrations at several places here in the Pink City with people preferring to avoid public gathering and crowd. Amid subdued celebrations, people smeared natural colours and gulal on each others f...

1 killed, 8 injured in Meghalaya over witchcraft allegation

A 25-year-old man died after he and his friends were attacked by a mob on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Meghalayas East Khasi Hills district, police said on Tuesday. Eight people suffered injuries in the assault.A total of 27 pe...

COLUMN-Saudi Arabia tries shock tactics to bring oil war to swift end: Kemp

Saudi Arabia has escalated its oil market conflict with Russia in an attempt to force Russia back to negotiations or compel the United States to intervene and help broker a new agreement. Saudi Aramco has said it will lift the volume of oil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020