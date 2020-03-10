Soon there will be only Rahul, Sonia in Cong, says Shahnawaz Hussain
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said that soon the day will come when Congress will have only two leaders -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "How many leaders are they going to expel? If they continue expelling their leaders like this, soon the day will come when only Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will be left in the Congress," Hussain told ANI.
"Congress is treating Sachin Pilot the same way they had treated Jyotiraditya Scindia. Congress does not include Pilot's photos even in their hoardings. Supporters and youth leaders of their party are unsure of their future under Congress' top leadership," he said. Earlier today, Scindia resigned from the Congress party stating that "it is time to move on."
Commenting upon Scindia's resignation, Hussain said, "Jyotiraditya Scindia hails from a respectable family. His grandmother, 'Rajmataji' (Vijaya Raje Scindia) was one of our party's founders. Even after facing humiliation from Congress party, he was working enthusiastically. BJP respects his decision. We are hoping that he will work with us." Twenty-two Congress MLAs have also resigned from the party following the resignation of Scindia.
Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)
