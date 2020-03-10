You'll get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke, says MP Cong leader

Exuding confidence that the Congress party-led Madhya Pradesh government will survive the latest political crisis, the party leader PC Sharma said that people will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke.

"Certainly a new thing will come up. You will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke," Sharma said when asked if they have the numbers to retain the government in the state.

Twenty-two Congress MLAs have resigned from the party following the resignation of Scindia. This makes the Congress government way below the half-way mark required to prove majority in the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

