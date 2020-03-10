You'll get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke, says MP Cong leader
Exuding confidence that the Congress party-led Madhya Pradesh government will survive the latest political crisis, the party leader PC Sharma said that people will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke.
Exuding confidence that the Congress party-led Madhya Pradesh government will survive the latest political crisis, the party leader PC Sharma said that people will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke.
"Certainly a new thing will come up. You will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke," Sharma said when asked if they have the numbers to retain the government in the state.
Twenty-two Congress MLAs have resigned from the party following the resignation of Scindia. This makes the Congress government way below the half-way mark required to prove majority in the house. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- PC Sharma
- Kamal Nath
- Congress
- Madhya Pradesh
- Scindia
ALSO READ
Missing MLAs were on Tirth Yatra, says CM Kamal Nath
MP High Court orders Kamal Nath govt to ban single-use plastic, polythene
20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado
PM speaks about Pakistan but keeps mum on economy: Kamal Nath
20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado