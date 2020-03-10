Left Menu
Development News Edition

'President of the district': Afghans mock parallel inaugurations on social media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:09 IST
'President of the district': Afghans mock parallel inaugurations on social media
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

After a day of political chaos that left many in Afghanistan stunned, some citizens took to social media to vent their frustration and to highlight the absurd elements of their country's political predicament.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday, but the ceremony was marred by a rocket attack and his rival Abdullah Abdullah held his own inauguration ceremony after guests waited all morning for last-ditch negotiations between the two that ended in a deadlock. Both men say they are Afghanistan's rightful leader after a disputed election last September. The standoff threatens political chaos days after Washington and the Taliban signed a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led international forces.

Afghanistan's youth representative at the United Nations likened the situation to the fantasy TV drama 'Game of Thrones', others said it reminded them of childhood scraps and make-believe games. Journalists wondered how they would refer to the two men, particularly 'self-inaugurated' Abdullah. The residents of Police District 8, a residential area in Kabul, marked the occasion by staging a mock inauguration ceremony for 'president' of their suburb and posting the video on Facebook and Youtube.

A resident playing the part of president swore a mock oath: "I swear... that I will bring Afghanistan into crisis. I swear... that I am trampling over 35 million people." A popular parody Twitter account known as 'The Afghan Onion' tweeted:

"Breaking... breakthrough in negotiations between Abdullah, Ghani, and Taliban. It's a three-way split now with each leader presiding over 8 hours per day. — Torsan will be President during lunch break." Mohammad Hakim Torsan, a candidate who won less than 1% of the votes, said on Monday he was "president of the people's heart".

Mirroring a moment in which Ghani responded to the sound of rockets landing on the edge of his compound on Monday by pulling off his jacket to show he was not wearing a bulletproof vest while yelling he was not afraid, people around the country posted photos of themselves in the same pose. Washington-based Afghan journalist Shaista Sadat Lameh tweeted a photo of her two young sons, chests puffed out with their coats held open: "My Hewad and Maihan also have not put on body-armor."

On a graver note, however, both Abdullah and Ghani's Twitter accounts on Tuesday read: "President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Guj: One dead after boat capsizes, six missing

As many as six persons were feared to have drowned and the body of one person was recovered after a boat capsized in Ukai dam reservoir in Gujarats Tapi district on Tuesday, the police said. The incident took place near Bhintkhurd village i...

Mumbai: Woman helps cops nab 3 history-sheeters, seize pistol

A woman helped police nab three history-sheeters and seize a foreign-made pistol and five live cartridges in Wadala area of Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. He identified the arrested persons as Shamshad Ali Siddique alias Sameer Hunter...

Report: Steelers-Cowboys scheduled for HOF game Aug. 6

The 2020 NFL preseason will open with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio. The Sunday night primetime game at Tom Benson Stadium caps a celebratory weekend for the Hall of Fa...

Iran should "release all prisoners" amid coronavirus -U.N.

The U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran said on Tuesday he had asked Tehran to free all prisoners temporarily, saying it is unfortunate and disturbing to continue holding political prisoners amid the coronavirus outbreak. Irans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020