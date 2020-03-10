Scindia along with others likely to join BJP tomorrow
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the Congress earlier today, is likely to join the BJP on Wednesday.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the Congress earlier today, is likely to join the BJP on Wednesday. According to sources, Scindia and other Congress MLAs, who tendered their resignation, are likely to join the BJP tomorrow.
Scindia's decision to leave the Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. Before tendering his resignation, Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.
The party expelled Scindia for anti-party activities. The young leader in his resignation letter said that it was time "to move on." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Congress
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- MLAs
ALSO READ
Congress condemns ban on Kerala-based news channels
Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Congress over 'double standards' post Scindia's exit
Left-Congress joint protest march demands resignation of Shah
Congress leader Digambar Kamat slams Goa CM over Mahadayi, says Goa left "high and dry"
Tibetan Youth Congress Northeast organise motorcycle rally to mark 61st Uprising Day