Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Achche din aa gaye': Pragya Thakur on Scindia's likelihood of joining BJP

After Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs gave their resignation from Congress, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday said that 'achche din aa gaye' (good days have come).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:46 IST
'Achche din aa gaye': Pragya Thakur on Scindia's likelihood of joining BJP
BJP MP Pragya Thakur speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs gave their resignation from Congress, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday said that 'achche din aa gaye' (good days have come). When asked about the likelihood of Scindia joining BJP, she said, "Everything will be decided in the meeting. Achche din aa gaye."

Scindia, who had served the Congress for 18 years, had resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on." Scindia's resignation came after Congress MLAs, considered loyal to him, indicated on Monday that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since it formed a government in the state in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change affecting environment, health and wellbeing: UN report

A wide-ranging UN climate report, released on Tuesday, shows that climate change is having a major effect on all aspects of the environment, as well as on the health and wellbeing of the global population.The report, The WMO Statement on th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound after prior day's brutal market rout

Oil and global equity markets recovered on Tuesday after the prior days shellacking as the worlds biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish. The...

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Barclays PLC told employees on Tuesday that an employee in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus and has advised employees who have worked in the vicinity or had meetings with the individual to self-quarantine for 14 ...

Trump's coronavirus stimulus is still evolving. Here's what it should include, experts say

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and other very major stimulus moves on Tuesday to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus, but the details remain unclear. The goal, business groups and economist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020