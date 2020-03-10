'Achche din aa gaye': Pragya Thakur on Scindia's likelihood of joining BJP
After Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs gave their resignation from Congress, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday said that 'achche din aa gaye' (good days have come).
After Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs gave their resignation from Congress, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday said that 'achche din aa gaye' (good days have come). When asked about the likelihood of Scindia joining BJP, she said, "Everything will be decided in the meeting. Achche din aa gaye."
Scindia, who had served the Congress for 18 years, had resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on." Scindia's resignation came after Congress MLAs, considered loyal to him, indicated on Monday that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.
Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since it formed a government in the state in 2018. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
