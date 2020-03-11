Left Menu
Development News Edition

After U.S., Taliban deal, Clinton warns Afghan peace push must include gov't, women

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 00:12 IST
After U.S., Taliban deal, Clinton warns Afghan peace push must include gov't, women

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned on Tuesday that a U.S.-led push to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan needed to include the country's government and women if it is to succeed after Washington signed a deal with Taliban insurgents.

The United States signed the agreement with the Taliban last month. It calls for a phased withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces if the Taliban keeps its commitments and for the start of talks between the insurgents and an Afghan delegation on a political settlement to end decades of conflict. Speaking at an event at the United Nations on Afghan women's rights, Clinton said: "It is difficult to have an agreement when you leave out the government of the country that you are expecting to uphold and live under that agreement."

She also stressed the need for women to be at the negotiating table. "Afghan women today are rightly afraid ... that the gains they have made with all of our help will be washed away in a rush to achieve a peace that will not hold anyway," Clinton said. "This is not just morally wrong, this is dangerous."

The U.N. Security Council is due to vote later on Tuesday on a U.S.-drafted resolution welcoming "the significant steps towards ending the war and opening the door to intra-Afghan negotiations" enabled by recent separate U.S. deals with the Taliban and the Afghan government. The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, emphasizes the importance of including women, youth and minorities and ensuring any political settlement protects their rights.

"In the absence of a real process that can bring about a sustainable peace we're going to face security problems.... They will not stay within (Afghanistan's) borders," Clinton told reporters. The draft U.N. resolution also expresses a "readiness upon the commencement of the intra-Afghan negotiations to consider the start of the of review of the status" of U.N. sanctions on the Taliban. Some diplomats said it was unclear if all 15 council members would vote in favor of the resolution.

Compounding the challenges faced by Afghanistan, an escalating political feud is also threatening political chaos. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday, but the ceremony was marred by a rocket attack and his political rival, former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, held his own inauguration ceremony.

Both Ghani and Abdullah say they are Afghanistan's rightful leader following a disputed election in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Chilean court awards damages to father of murdered US student over bungled probe

Chiles Supreme Court on Tuesday awarded 240,000 to the father of a young U.S. psychologist who was beaten to death in southern Chile, in compensation for mistakes by police and prosecutors that allowed her killer to get away. Erica Faith Ha...

Biden eyes big Michigan win that could crush Sanders' White House hopes

Joe Biden made a last-minute pitch on Tuesday to the blue-collar workers he hopes will help deliver a critical win in Michigans Democratic presidential primary, as rival Bernie Sanders aims for an upset that would revive his flagging White ...

Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House physician.I dont think its a big deal. I would do it. I dont feel that any ...

Bosnia bars entry to travellers from coronavirus-hit countries

Bosnia on Tuesday barred entry to travellers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while its Serb region shut all schools and universities and banned public events from March 11 to March 30 to help stem the spread of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020