Biden projected to score easy wins in Missouri and Mississippi

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 11-03-2020 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 05:31 IST
Joe Biden was projected to cruise to easy wins in Democratic presidential contests in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, striking an early blow against rival Bernie Sanders on a day when six states made their choices in the race to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump. Biden, the former vice president under Barack Obama and a heavy favorite over Sanders in both states, was projected to win the two states by Edison Research and television networks based on exit polls and early results.

Polls closed in the two states, along with North Dakota. Biden was powered to the victories by strong support from a broad coalition of groups, including women, African Americans, those aged 45 and older, and all but the very liberal, according to exit polls conducted by Edison Research.

As in earlier states, Biden's support was especially strong among black voters. In Mississippi, where two-thirds of the electorate was African-American, Biden won more than eight of every 10 black voters. Biden, 77, was looking to take a big step toward the nomination to face the Republican Trump in the Nov. 3 election after becoming the front-runner with a series of sweeping wins over Sanders in last week's Super Tuesday contests.

Sanders, a democratic socialist and U.S. senator from Vermont, hoped an upset win in Michigan on Tuesday would keep his dwindling White House hopes alive. Sanders, 78, won a stunning 2016 upset over Hillary Clinton in Michigan that ensured a long nominating fight - something Biden hopes to avoid this time. Washington and Idaho also held contests on Tuesday. There was no immediate projection for North Dakota, and polls close later in the three other states.

As fears spread about the coronavirus, voters in Michigan, the biggest prize of the day, said they trusted Biden more than Sanders to handle a major crisis, according to exit polls. The polling in Michigan showed about half of voters trusted Biden in a crisis, compared to one-third who most trusted Sanders, Biden's last viable rival in the race.

In Washington, the state hit hardest by coronavirus and the second-largest state to vote on Tuesday, eight in 10 voters voiced concern about the outbreak's effects, with a plurality supporting Biden, according to the Edison Research exit polls. Both candidates called off planned rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, which has rattled markets and prompted Democrats to criticize the Trump administration's response.

The campaigns said they were following guidance from Ohio public health officials. Until now, Democratic candidates as well as Trump, 73, have largely continued to hold large-scale events despite the outbreak. A total of 352 of the nearly 4,000 delegates to July's Democratic convention were up for grabs in the six states voting on Tuesday, with Michigan the biggest with 125 delegates.

Since last week's Super Tuesday romps, Biden has roared into the national lead in polling and delegates, knocked out all remaining viable rivals except Sanders and swept up a wave of endorsements from former contenders such as Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. A Biden breakthrough in Michigan, along with his big victories in Missouri and Mississippi, could prove too much for Sanders to overcome. By the end of March, about two-thirds of the delegates up for grabs will be allocated.

