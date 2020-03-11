Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma give notice in RS for discussion on Delhi violence
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over "need to provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi and setting up of an independent inquiry commission".
Parliament has been witnessing continuous ruckus by the Opposition which has been demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on Delhi's communal violence. The violence that rocked parts of the national capital in February in which at least 53 people were killed while more than 200 people sustained serious injuries. (ANI)
