Both Houses of Parliament adjourned amid uproar by Opposition

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday till 12.30 pm and 2 pm respectively after an uproar by the Opposition. Proceedings in both the Houses started this morning after a Holi break.

In Lok Sabha, some opposition members protested over the suspension of seven Congress MPs from the House last week "over gross misconduct". BJP member Kirit Premjibhai Solanki took up the question hour but members of some opposition parties including Congress and DMK came to the well of the House. Congress members were raising the slogan "We want justice".

The House took up a few questions amid the din but the opposition members continued with their protests. The Chair adjourned the House till 12.30 pm. Discussion on Delhi violence is on the agenda of the Lok Sabha for the day. The discussion on "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" is likely to be initiated by Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

On March 6, Lok Sabha was adjourned till March 11 after two bills that will replace ordinances were passed amid din in the House.The Lok Sabha passed The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 amid protests by opposition members over their demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. The government has said that it is prepared for discussion on the issue on March 11 after Holi.The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up for passage on Thursday but could not be passed. (ANI)

