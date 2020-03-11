Rahul Gandhi chairs Congress strategy meet for LS, targets PM Modi over petrol prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday chaired a 'party strategy meeting for Lok Sabha' in Parliament. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not passing on the reduction in global crude oil prices to the Indian consumers. The strategy meeting comes at a time when uncertainty looms large over the fate of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs resigned from the party on Tuesday. Scindia is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being busy with destabilising an elected Congress government, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at him over high retail fuel prices despite a drop in international crude prices. He asked the Prime Minister why the petrol is not selling under Rs 60 though crude prices have seen a fall of over 35 per cent.

"Hey Prime Minister, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress government, you may have missed noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing petrol prices to under Rs 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," the Wayanad MP tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.