95 Cong MLAs reach Bhopal airport, to leave for Jaipur
Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, 95 Congress MLAs reached the Bhopal airport on Wednesday to leave for Jaipur. The ruling party MLAs reached the Raja Bhoj Airport here in three buses around 12 noon.
"We are going to Jaipur with our MLAs. We will stay there together," state minister Sajjan Singh Verma told reporters after the Congress MLAs reached the airport. Another minister Kamaleshwar Patel said they were confident that the Kamal Nath-led state government will prove its majority.
"All MLAs wanted to relieve their tension amid the ongoing political situation. So, we are going to Jaipur. We will prove our majority. We have 95 MLAs here (at airport). Independent MLAs and BSP and SP legislators are also supporting," state minister Priyavrat Singh said..
