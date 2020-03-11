Left Menu
Development News Edition

95 MLAs leave for Jaipur amid MP govt crisis: Cong sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:40 IST
95 MLAs leave for Jaipur amid MP govt crisis: Cong sources

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, a plane carrying 95 MLAs left for Jaipur on Wednesday after the ruling party decided to shift its legislators in a bid to keep its flock together, party sources said. Those on board the special aircraft which took off from the Bhopal airport include 92 Congress MLAs and three independent legislators, the sources said.

The ruling party MLAs, who reached the Raja Bhoj Airport here in three buses around 12 noon, expressed confidence that the Kamal Nath-led state government will be able prove its majority. They also said that 10 to 12 MLAs, out of those who resigned on Tuesday after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, will also support the party in the event of a floor test in the House.

"We are going to Jaipur with our MLAs. We will stay there together," state minister Sajjan Singh Verma, considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told reporters after the Congress MLAs reached the airport. Another minister Kamaleshwar Patel said they were confident that the Congress-led state government will prove its majority.

"We will prove our majority. We are going to Jaipur where we will sit together and discuss various issues. This is not happening for the first time. It happened earlier (also)," he said. State minister Priyavrat Singh said all the party MLAs wanted to "relieve their tension" amid the ongoing political situation.

"So, we are going to Jaipur. We will prove our majority. We have 95 MLAs here (at the airport). Independent MLAs and BSP and SP legislators are also supporting," Singh said before the plane took off. Asked about the 19 MLAs, who are loyal to Scindia and currently staying in Bengaluru, Singh said of them, 10 to 12 legislators would also support the Congress during the floor test as "they were misled".

He also claimed that Congress leaders are in touch with the MLAs staying in Bengaluru. On Tuesday, 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned, in a major setback to the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.

The BJP on Tuesday night shifted its MLAs to Manesar at Gurugram in Haryana, sources in the saffron party said. The Congress, whose tally before the rebellion was 114, has a wafer-thin majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

It also has the support of four Independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA, but some of them are now likely to switch sides to the BJP. The BJP has 107 seats in the 230-member state Assembly, whose present strength is 228..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

Belgium has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus strain that is sweeping the globe, health officials said Wednesday. Maggie De Block, health minister in the caretaker federal government, said the victim was 90 years old.The m...

Thailand restricts visitor visas to limit virus spread

Thailand will temporarily suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from 19 countries and territories, including China, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, its interior minister said on Wednesday.The suspensions were the latest mea...

Erdogan says Turkey to keep border open for migrants until EU fulfills deal

Turkey will keep its border open for migrants trying to travel to Europe until the European Union meets Ankaras expectations over a 2016 migration deal with the bloc, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.In a speech to lawmakers from ...

Hong Kong stocks fall on doubts over stimulus efforts against virus

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian markets that fell due to growing uncertainty over global policy efforts to arrest the economic loss from the coronavirus epidemic. The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 to 25,231.61, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020