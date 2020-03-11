MP Guv Lalji Tandon denies receiving any letter from Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Wednesday said that he does not have any knowledge of the letter, reportedly written by the state Chief Minister Kamal Nath seeking removal of six ministers from his cabinet, as he is on leave. "I do not have any knowledge about the letter written by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. I am in Lucknow at the moment. When I am not in the Bhopal Raj Bhawan then how would I come to know of any letter that has been received there. I will be in Lucknow till March 12 and I will look at the letter once I reach Bhopal," Tandon told ANI.

Kamal Nath on Tuesday recommended, in a letter to the Governor, the immediate removal of Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Choudhary as ministers. The six ministers, considered to be Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists have deserted the Congress, plunging the state government into a crisis. Soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress, 22 MLAs also put in their papers.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)

