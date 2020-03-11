Scindia only chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Jyotiraditya Scindia was the only person in his party, who could walk into his house anytime.
Dismissing reports that the former Congress leader tried to reach out to Sonia Gandhi and him before leaving the party but was not given time, Rahul told media: "He was the only chap in the Congress who could walk into my house anytime."
Scindia, considered a close confidant of Rahul, joined BJP earlier today. He resigned from the Congress party on Tuesday. Following this, several Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs tendered their resignation. (ANI)
