Delhi govt calls for special Assembly Session on March 13 to discuss Coronavirus situation, NRC and NPR
The Delhi government has called for a special session of the Assembly on March 13 to discuss the issues of National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Coronavirus.
The decision was taken in the meeting of Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday.
With 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped to 60. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
