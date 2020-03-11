Delhi govt calls special assembly session on Mar 13 to discuss NRC-NPR issue, coronavirus situation

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to call a one-day special assembly session on the NRC-NPR issue and the coronavirus situation in the national capital on March 13, an official said. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said.

Legislators will discuss the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, the National Population Register and the coronavirus situation in the special session, the official added. The session is expected to be stormy as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs are likely to move a resolution against NRC and NPR.

BJP and AAP MLAs are also likely to corner each other on last month's communal riots in northeast Delhi which claimed at least 53 lives and injured over 200 people. This is the first special session of the Delhi Assembly after the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP returned to power last month for the third consecutive term.

An AAP functionary said the lawmakers will also hold discussion on coronavirus situation and steps being taken by the government to deal with the contagious infection..

