People have faith in Kamal Nath's abilities: Pawar on political turmoil in MP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday exuded confidence in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's government saying that people have faith in Nath's abilities. "People have faith in Kamal Nath if he can do some magic. No effect of Madhya Pradesh in Maharashtra. There is no possibility of any MP kind of thing to take place in Maharashtra as far as I understand Maharashtra," said Pawar during a press conference held in New Delhi earlier today.

"We are waiting to see if the government is actually falling. People have faith in Kamal Nath's abilities. Whatever he does will be clear tomorrow. I won't speak more about this," he added. Speaking about the recent Yes Bank crisis, Pawar said that he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding it.

"The financial assistance which centre is expected to give to the States is not being done, such reports are coming. Maharashtra is also facing less financial assistance from centre. I have taken the information and I can say that the Center cannot avoid the payment of GST refund to Maharashtra and all other states," he added. Further speaking about the statement issued by him along with other leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda demanding the immediate release of three former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Pawar said that it is sending a "wrong message" across the valley.

"I, Mamata Banerjee, Devegouda and other people have written that three ex CMs of Jammu and Kashmir are kept behind bars for no reason...This sends a wrong message to the valley. It's a sensitive issue and the mentality of Kashmiri will become anti-India due to this. So I have written that whatever has happened has happened and now they should be released," said Pawar. Pawar told the media persons that NCP's stand over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) is still the same.

"Whatever we have decided over CAA, NRC and NPR was the stand of our party and it is still the same. The same position is there for Muslim reservation also. Whatever Nawab Malik had said on Muslim reservation is our party's stand. As far as I know, this issue is not discussed yet in the coordination committee of all three parties," said Pawar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.