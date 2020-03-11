Left Menu
TRS govt a disappointment in education, jobs: CLP leader

The opposition Congress on Wednesday mounted an attack on the TRS government in the state assembly, claiming it has been a 'disappointment' in education, jobs for youth, industry and other sectors. Speaking on the state Budget for 2020-21, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka alleged universities in the state did not have full-time vice chancellors and the necessary staff.

The government had not taken up recruitment of Group 1, Group 2 officers and others, disappointing the youth, who have been waiting for it, he said claiming they were now taking up odd jobs like catering services. The government made tall claims about industries but no major industries like the BHEL, which provided employment on large scale, have been established, he said and demanded unemployment dole.

The states growth was witnessed only in debts and liquor sales, he charged. one debt and second, liquor. Except these two, I dont see growth in anything else, Vikramarka said.

The government should make efforts to reduce the sale of liquor, he said. Citing the recent sensational Disha rape and murder and other cases in Telangana, he said the liquor was a reason for the rising atrocities against women.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged the Union Budget meted out a raw deal to the state. Appreciating the state governments plans to develop Hyderabad as an international city with Rs 10,000 crore allocation in the budget, he said Rs 2,000 crore be given for development of old city of Hyderabad.

Ruling TRS member G Venkata Ramana Reddy appreciated the governments initiatives, including the construction of Kaleswaram irrigation project..

