Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspension of Congress MPs revoked, LS Speaker says Parliament's dignity top priority

Amid the crisis in Madhya Pradesh with Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, the Congress on Wednesday had a big relief in Parliament as suspension of its seven MPs was revoked by Lok Sabha Speaker.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:30 IST
Suspension of Congress MPs revoked, LS Speaker says Parliament's dignity top priority
Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Amid the crisis in Madhya Pradesh with Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, the Congress on Wednesday had a big relief in Parliament as suspension of its seven MPs was revoked by Lok Sabha Speaker.

The suspension of all the seven Lok Sabha members was revoked after Speaker Om Birla held an all-party meeting in his chamber in view of continuous disruption in the House by the Opposition members. As soon as the House assembled for the day, the Congress members rushed to the well protesting against the suspension of its members.

Kirit Solanki, who was chairing the proceedings tried to conduct the business but his attempts went in vain. He then adjourned the house till 12:30 pm. Speaker Om Birla, who was not chairing the proceeding since last week, called the all-party meeting which was attended by representatives of the government, besides representatives of Congress and all other parties.

At the meeting, all parties unanimously suggested the Speaker withdraw the suspension of the MPs, which he accepted. Birla said, "There should be a healthy discussion on debates in Parliament. Many records have been established with your support in the last eight months. The House was not adjourned despite disruptions in the last eight months. People will come but the dignity of the House should remain."

"People's faith in Parliament has increased. The Prime Minister raised the prestige of the Parliament by bowing in the temple of democracy," Birla said. He further said, "I was personally saddened by the events that took place in Parliament recently. I will establish a dialogue between the ruling party and the Opposition."

These MPs were suspended for the remaining days of the budget session of Parliament on March 5 for indiscipline. These MPs included Mannickam Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi, TN Pratapam, Rajmohan Unninatham, Gurpreet Singh, Beni Bannan, and Dean Kuriyakos. Demanding that the Delhi violence be immediately discussed in the House, the MPs threw pieces of paper on the table of the Speaker, making him angry. Thereafter he was not taking part in the proceedings of the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Iran tells U.N. aviation agency it will bring black boxes to Ukraine - sources

Iran told the U.N. civil aviation agency on Wednesday that it would bring the flight recorders from a crashed Ukrainian airliner to Ukraine in the next two weeks or so, two sources directly familiar with matter said.The Iranian representati...

Ireland reports first coronavirus death, nine more cases

Irelands Health Ministry confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases of the virus rose to 43 from 34 a day earlier.The patient who died was a female from the east of th...

Fighting in Myanmar indicate shift to more democratic rule sliding away

Daily fighting in Myanmar, widespread internet blackouts and reporting restrictions indicate that the shift to more democratic rule is sliding away, a senior UN-appointed independent rights investigator said on Wednesday.Two-and-a-half year...

U.S. spy agencies taking coronavirus precautions - official

U.S. spy agencies are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and are taking appropriate steps to ensure the safety, security and health of their workforce, an intelligence official told Reuters on Wednesday.The intelligence commun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020