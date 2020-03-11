Left Menu
Tejasvi Surya thanks Amit Shah for containing Delhi riots within 36 hours

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for effectively and efficiently dealing with the Delhi riots and containing it within 36 hours.

Tejasvi Surya thanks Amit Shah for containing Delhi riots within 36 hours
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for effectively and efficiently dealing with the Delhi riots and containing it within 36 hours. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Surya said: "On behalf of the House, I thank the Home Minister to efficiently and effectively dealing with Delhi riots and containing it within 36 hours."

"The objective of this debate should not be to blame each other but to understand why riots are taking place and how collectively as a house and government, we can stop them," he said. "There is in place a Congress module of riot engineering in this country, which has in the last so many decades tried to engineer riots, which benefit them politically. This has happened in the last seventy years," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

