Shah openly defended Delhi Police, no justice expected: Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly 'defended' the Delhi Police in the Lok Sabha today while replying to the debate on Delhi violence.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 11-03-2020 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:59 IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly 'defended' the Delhi Police in the Lok Sabha today while replying to the debate on Delhi violence. "He has openly defended the Delhi Police, though the riots took place because of the Delhi Police only. He has proudly said that the communal carnage was stopped in 36 hours," he told ANI.

"There is only one reason behind defending the Delhi Police that he (Amit Shah) doesn't want that justice should be given to especially those Muslims who have lost their lives, whose houses were set ablaze. No justice will be done after Amit Shah's reply today," he added. Owaisi said that just like the Sikhs did not get justice in the 1984 riots, the Muslims who died in the Delhi riots won't get justice.

"We had demanded that one commission should be set up under the Inquiries Act, to be headed by a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge, that was also denied. What will the SIT do? One-sided arrests are taking place in Delhi. Over 1100 Muslims are in illegal detention," said Owaisi. "Moreover, he did not talk about his MPs. He did not talk about Kapil Mishra. As far as Waris Pathan is concerned, he has taken his comments back. FIR is registered against him. But has any FIR been registered against Anurag Thakur or Kapil Mishra? The government is trying to save them. The country is watching it," he added.

Earlier today, Home Minister Shah lauded the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to the other areas of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

