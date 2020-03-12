Digvijaya rules out possibility of floor test, says, resignation of missing MLAs not accepted by Speaker

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that the question of floor test does not arise as the resignations submitted by the legislatures have not been accepted by the Speaker yet. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of holding his 19 party MLAs hostage.

"Floor test can not take place as the resignations submitted by 19 MLAs have not been accepted. They should physically come before the Speaker and speak for themselves. These MLAs have been held hostage by the BJP," he said while speaking to reporters in Bhopal. The Congress party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018.

The crisis deepened on Tuesday after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party and at least 22 MLAs close to him announced to withdraw support from the Kamal Nath government. Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda. (ANI)

