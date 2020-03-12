Rajini roots for 'upsurge' among TN people to enter politics

Belying his fans' expectations that he would unveil a definitive work plan for his political party's launch, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he never aspired for the Chief Minister's post and would enter politics when there is an "upsurge" among people favouring clean politics. Propounding a three-pronged formula for his 'proposed' party to ensure a zero graft and clean politics, he said governance and the party apparatus should be completely delineated, a sleek organisational hierarchy should be in place and youth must get prominence.

Addressing a press conference here, the top star, in a dramatic style, banged on the lectern and said he will enter politics when he saw an upsurge among the people yearing for a change ushering in clean politics. "I never aspired to become Chief Minister, not even in my dreams,"he said. Rajinikanth said he could not imagine himself sitting in the legislative assembly as CM and wanted the media and others to stop portraying him as a future chief minister.

Rajinikanth had on December 31, 2017 asserted that he will enter politics for sure and fight the 2021 Assembly elections. At the press meet, billed by his supporters as an event that would set the ball rolling for the launch of his party, he said: "political change and regime change if (does not happen now) not now, never." Given the background of a political vacuum in view of the death of late AIADMK and DMK top leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, the time was ripe for a change, he said.

The people should be sensitised about the current political trappings of corruption, muscle power and the vacuum which favoured a change, he said. "This is a good opportunity. People should make use of it. A movement, an upsurge should start among the youth, and the people," he said adding if it happened the Dravidian majors -AIADMK and DMK- will be sidelined and his new proposed party will be able to capture power and give good governance.

"That is what I desire, a wave (favouring change) an upheaveal, a political revolution should happen and I believe it will occur." If such a change does not happen, his political entry may only result in him ending up splitting about 15 to 20 per cent votes. "Should I come to politics for splitting votes, not necessary." he said. In an emotive tone, the actor said for him, the next year Assembly election was the only chance since he was already 71 year old and also had some health issues.

"This is the only chance," he said. He said he will appoint an educated, honest, self- confident youngster from his 'party' as Chief Minister and the choice could be a woman also, he said, adding, the person will be a kind ofa "CEO" (Chief Executive Officer) implementing welfare initiatives.

He said "fresh blood" should be infused for governing the State and he would act as a "bridge" for it. His prospective party would focus on including a substantial amount of youngsters in the age group of below 50 years while the rest would comprise retired judges and IAS and IPS officials among others. He expressed confidence that people of the state, who want a "corruption-free and prosperous Tamil Nadu" will understand his intentions support change.

In 1996 Assembly election, Rajinikanth had opposed the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and famously said that if the incumbent regime was not dislodged even God will not be able to save Tamil Nadu. Since then, his supporters and fans were expecting him to enter politics.

Elections to the 234-member state Assembly is due next year..

