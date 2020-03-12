Scindia left his ideology for political future, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Thursday that Jyotiraditya Scindia abandoned his ideology and "went with RSS" because he was "worried about his political future". Speaking to reporters here, Rahul said: "This is a fight of ideologies. On one side is Congress and on other side is BJP-RSS. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia's ideology, he was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with RSS. But the reality is that he won't get respect there. What he is saying and what is in his heart is different."

When asked why he's not sending his core team members to Rajya Sabha, the Congress leader said: "I am not Congress President, I am not taking decisions on Rajya Sabha nominees. I am informing the youth of the country about the economy. Who is in my team, who is not in my team is irrelevant. Millions and millions of people in India are going to suffer like they have not suffered before." Scindia joined BJP on Wednesday. Earlier, he had resigned from Congress party.

The Gandhi scion also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that there is no preparation regarding Coronavirus. "There is no preparation with respect to coronavirus. The Indian government is sleeping. They do not realise that coronavirus is spreading in this country. And it is going to have devastating consequences. Our Prime Minister is sleeping," said Rahul.

Rahul slammed PM Modi over the condition of the economy and urged him to speak to the country regarding the same. (ANI)

