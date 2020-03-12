Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scuffle breaks out between MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari, cop at Embassy Boulevard in Bengaluru

A scuffle broke out between Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari and a policeman when the minister was trying to meet the rebel MLAs at Embassy Boulevard here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:23 IST
Scuffle breaks out between MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari, cop at Embassy Boulevard in Bengaluru
Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and minister Jitu Patwari. Image Credit: ANI

A scuffle broke out between Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari and a policeman when the minister was trying to meet the rebel MLAs at Embassy Boulevard here. In the video released by the Congress, Patwari is seen in a scuffle with the policeman. The Congress leader was taken into preventive custody by the police.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress said that two of its ministers, who had gone to Bengaluru were assaulted. "Two of our minister Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh had gone to Bengaluru. They were assaulted. We have info that our ministers have been arrested. If the police don't take action and release our ministers and MLAs, we will have to take it to the court," an MP Congress leader had said during a press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.The...

Two MP ministers assaulted, arrested by Bengaluru cops: Cong

Two Congress ministers of Madhya Pradesh were assaulted and arrested on Thursday by the police in Bengaluru in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, the ruling party claimed here. Talking to reporters at the state Congress office, party MP Vivek Tankha ...

Coronavirus: No handshakes, cops to greet people with namaste

The Mumbai Police have urged their personnel to greet people with namaste instead of handshakes in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra. Police personnel have been instructed to avoid shaking hands with people while interacting w...

Spain govt tested as minister infected, cases touch 3,000

Spains government underwent coronavirus testing Thursday after a minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias, and cases soared close to 3,000. The surge in infections brought the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020