False propaganda being spread about CAA: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that false propaganda is being spread about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to create a sense of fear among the minority community people. "I would like to tell my Muslim brothers and sisters that false propaganda is being spread on the issue of CAA. This Act is not to take anyone's citizenship but to give citizenship," said Shah while replying to the debate on menacing Delhi violence in the Rajya Sabha.

"I am again repeating that no documents will be needed for the National Population Register (NPR). All the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear from the process of NPR. There will be no doubtful category," he said. The Home Minister said that hate speeches began soon after the CAA was implemented.

"Fear was instilled in the hearts of minorities, especially in the hearts of Muslim brothers and sisters across the country that the CAA was take away their citizenship," he said. Speaking about the violence that recently occurred in the national capital, Shah said the Centre has received information from several agencies that money came from abroad and rest of the country and was distributed in Delhi before February 24. (ANI)

