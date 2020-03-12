Opposition leaders were 'unable' to state any clause in CAA that takes away citizenship: Prasad

Opposition leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal of the Congress, were "unable" to state any clause in the Citizenship Amendment Act that takes away the citizenship of any Indian, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his "effective" reply during a discussion in Rajya Sabha has "cleared all misgivings" about the CAA and the National Population Register.

On Shah's response to the discussion on the Delhi violence, Prasad told reporters in Parliament Complex that when the Home Minister asked the opposition leaders, including Azad and Sibal, to state one clause which takes away citizenship of any minority, "they were unable to answer". Referring to previous replies of the Home Minister in Parliament on NPR, Prasad said the government has again and again clearly stated that no documents will be required for it.

"Amit Shah ji today in his effective response dispelled all misgivings about CAA and NPR," Prasad said, adding that the Opposition, including the Congress, should now stop spreading their "untruth and false narrative"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

