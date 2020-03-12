Canada PM working from home as wife tested for COVID-19: official

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announced they were self-isolating on Thursday as she undergoes tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with "mild flu-like symptoms"

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms have subsided since she got back from Britain on Wednesday, but as a precaution the prime minister "will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home," according to a statement

Trudeau also cancelled a meeting with Canada's provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.