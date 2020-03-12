Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senators seek to ban federal employees from using TikTok on their phones

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:53 IST
U.S. senators seek to ban federal employees from using TikTok on their phones

Two Republican senators on Thursday introduced a bill aimed at banning federal employees from using Chinese social media app TikTok on their government-issued phones, amid growing national security concerns around the collection and sharing of data on U.S. users with China's government. The bill by Senators Josh Hawley and Rick Scott comes as several U.S. agencies that deal with national security and intelligence issues including the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security have banned employees from using the app.

It is also the latest attempt to rein in technology companies by Hawley, who has repeatedly clashed with big tech companies. "TikTok is owned by a Chinese company that includes Chinese Communist Party members on its board, and it is required by law to share user data with Beijing," Hawley said. " As many of our federal agencies have already recognized, TikTok is a major security risk to the United States, and it has no place on government devices."

The app has been rapidly growing in popularity among U.S. teenagers and allows users to create short videos. About 60% of TikTok’s 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are aged 16 to 24, the company said last year. In November, the U.S. government launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co’s $1 billion acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly. https://reut.rs/32Rva2H

A TikTok spokesman said the senators' concerns were unfounded and that the company is increasing its dialogue with lawmakers to explain its policies. He added the company has announced plans to open a transparency center in Los Angeles, which will give third-party experts insight into the company's efforts around data privacy, security and moderation practices. TikTok has been on the defensive as lawmakers and law enforcement agencies take a closer look at its data security practices amid concerns it engages in censorship at the behest of the Chinese government. The company previously said U.S. user data is stored in the United States and that China does not have jurisdiction over content that is not in China.

In November, Hawley unveiled a bill that would bar companies from China, Russia or other countries that present national security concerns from transferring Americans' data back within their borders - where it could be used to spy on the United States. The bill also prevented the companies from collecting data that is not necessary to the operation of their business, such as phone contacts or location in the case of TikTok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa retracts comment about local transmission of coronavirus

South Africas health ministry on Thursday retracted a comment that the country had seen the first case of local transmission of the coronavirus, saying that an error had been made by the laboratory that tested the patient.Sub-Saharan Africa...

Coronavirus : Delhi Health Minister writes to Harsh Vardhan for lab facilities

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to strengthen the lab facility in Delhi hospital in wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, if the governmen...

PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the governments chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected. Stock markets tu...

Yankees' Judge hopeful of swift recovery

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge said Thursday he is feeling encouraged about his progress from a cracked right rib. Judge said he was pushing to return quickly but was unable to pinpoint a date.I really dont want to put myself ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020