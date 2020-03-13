Ivory Coast leader backs PM Gon Coulibaly in presidential race

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Thursday named his prime minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, to be the ruling RHDP party's candidate for the October presidential election.

The nomination of Ouattara's close ally had been widely expected following the president's announcement last week that he would not himself run for the Oct. 31 vote that is seen as a crucial test of the West African country's stability.

