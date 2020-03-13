Left Menu
SP's national executive to meet on Saturday

The Samajwadi Party's national executive committee will meet here on Saturday to deliberate on various political issues, including the assembly elections to be held in 2022. This will be the first national executive of the party after a dismal show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is also likely to attend the meeting presided over by party president Akhilesh Yadav, national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhari said on Friday. The next assembly elections in the state will also be discussed in the meeting, the spokesperson said. "The wrong policies being pursued by the BJP government, both at the Centre and in the state, have harmed the country," Chaudhari said, adding that these issues will be discussed in the meeting and a future strategy will be chalked out.

When asked whether discussions will be held on party entering into an alliance for the next elections, Chaudhari said he was not aware of it. Sources said Samajwadi Party could enter into an understanding with smaller parties in some parts of the state or have seat adjustments and this may be taken up in Saturday's meeting.

The SP had formed its government with full majority in 2012 but in subsequent assembly elections, its performance was below expectations..

