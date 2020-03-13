No question of curtailing Budget Session: Parliamentary affairs minister

Amid reports of shortening the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said there is no question of curtailing the session

"There is no question of curtailing the Budget Session. The session will not be curtailed," Joshi told PTI

The Budget Session started on January 31 and then it went on recess on February 11. It resumed on March 2 and will conclude on April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.